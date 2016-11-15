BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 gaap EPS $0.35

Nov 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - generic medicines revenues in q3 of 2016 were $2.9 billion, an increase of 32 pct compared to q3 of 2015

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.31

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - specialty medicines revenues in q3 of 2016 were $2.0 billion, a decrease of 6% compared to q3 of 2015

* Teva -none of conduct in question involved teva's u.s. Business

* Qtrly global revenues of copaxone were $1.1 billion, a decrease of 2 pct compared to q3 of 2015

* Teva -exchange rate differences between q3 of 2016 and q3 of 2015 reduced revenues by $188 million, gaap operating income by $83 million and non-gaap operating income by $65 million

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says expect annual non-gaap tax rate for 2016 to be 18 pct

* Teva -in light of advanced discussions with u.s. Doj and sec to settle previously-disclosed FCPA investigations, establishing provision of about $520 million

* Teva -provision relates to conduct in three countries, russia, mexico and ukraine, during time period covering 2007-2013

* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $5.6 billion

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $5.10 to $5.20

* Teva reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $21.6 billion to $21.9 billion