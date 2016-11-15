BRIEF-Uniqure completes strategic review to refocus its pipeline and reduce operating costs

Nov 15 Uniqure Nv

* Preparation underway for late-stage development in Hemophilia B

* Uniqure sees elimination of approximately 50 to 60 positions, or 20 pctto 25 pct of global headcount, by end of 2017

* Uniqure expects to further reduce planned operating expenses by eur 11 to eur 15 million over next two years

* Uniqure expects to realize eur 5 to eur 6 million of annualized cost savings in personnel and other related operating expenses

* Will pursue partnering opportunities for its academic-sponsored program in parkinson's disease

* Previous organizational structure based on therapeutic areas of focus is being eliminated

* Cost savings from actions expected to extend cash resources into 2019

* Manufacturing to be consolidated into lexington, ma

* Will restructure its research and development organization in Netherlands and consolidate manufacturing in United States

* Initiated discussions with its collaborator regarding potential discontinuation of licensing discussions for AMT-110

* Uniqure completes strategic review to refocus its pipeline, reduce operating costs and deliver long-term shareholder value