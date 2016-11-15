版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Data provides card services performance update for October

Nov 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp :

* Alliance data systems corp - oct delinquency rate 5.1 pct versus 4.5 pct

* Alliance data systems corp - oct net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 5.5 pct

* Alliance data provides card services performance update for october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

