BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals initiates phase II trial of Pimavanserin

Nov 15 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals initiates phase II trial of Pimavanserin for adjunctive treatment in patients with negative symptoms of schizophrenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

