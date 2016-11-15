版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Agilent Technologies reports fourth-quarter 2016 results

Nov 15 Agilent Technologies Inc

* Agilent Technologies reports fourth-quarter 2016 results

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion

* Q4 revenue $1.11 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.07 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.10 to $2.16

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.35 billion to $4.37 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

