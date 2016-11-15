BRIEF-PDL Biopharma announces proposed $150 mln public offering of new convertible senior notes due 2021

Nov 15 PDL Biopharma Inc :
* Expects to enter into a capped call transaction with royal
bank of canada, which is the sole structuring advisor for
offering
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from notes
offering to pay cost of capped call transactions with RBC
* PDL Biopharma Inc - intends to use a portion of net
proceeds to repurchase a portion of outstanding 4.00% senior
convertible notes due 2018
* Balance of net proceeds from notes offering will be used
to acquire income-generating assets and pharmaceutical products
* PDL Biopharma announces proposed $150 million public
offering of new convertible senior notes due 2021
