BRIEF-Simon Property Group sells $1.85 bln of multi-tranche senior notes

Nov 15 Simon Property Group Inc :
* Simon property - unit to sell $550 million of 2.35% senior
notes due January 30, 2022, $750 million of 3.25% senior notes
due November 30, 2026
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund pending
optional redemption of its 5.875% notes due 2017
* Simon property group-intends to use proceeds to repay
portion of borrowings outstanding under $3.5 billion unsecured
supplemental revolving credit facility
* Simon property group- intends to use net proceeds for
general business purposes, to fund planned optional redemption
of 10.35% notes due 2019
* Simon property group inc -unit also agreed to sell $550
million principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due November
30, 2046
* Simon property group sells $1.85 billion of multi-tranche
senior notes
