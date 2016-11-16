版本:
BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports qtrly loss per share C$0.0159

Nov 15 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.0159

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2016 third quarter results and board changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

