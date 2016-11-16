版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 08:47 BJT

BRIEF-American Realty Investors reports Q3 loss per share $0.26

Nov 15 American Realty Investors Inc

* Qtrly rental and other property revenues were $30.1 million versus $ 27.8 million in prior quarter

* American Realty Investors, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

