版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 08:55 BJT

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings says upsized public offering to 3.5 mln shares

Nov 15 Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Says intends to increase amount of shares offered for sale by 500,000 shares

* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announces upsize of public offering to 3,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐