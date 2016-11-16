BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp acquires TFB Bancorp

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 15 Glacier Bancorp Inc :
* transaction provides for payment to TFB Bancorp shareholders of a unit consisting of $7.36152 per share in cash, 0.607387 shares of co's stock
* Says transaction would result in an aggregate value of $62.4 million, or $26.88 per fully diluted TFB Bancorp common share
* Says Foothills Bank will be merged into Glacier Bank and operate as a separate banking division under its existing name
* Says will acquire TFB Bancorp
* Says transaction will be immediately accretive to Glacier's earnings per share
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces entry into Arizona with the acquisition of TFB Bancorp, Inc. in Yuma, Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.