BRIEF-John Weinberg to join Evercore as executive chairman

Nov 16 Evercore Partners Inc :

* John S. Weinberg to join evercore as executive chairman

* John S. Weinberg has joined evercore as chairman of board and executive chairman

* Weinberg joins team that now includes Roger Altman, who will become founder and senior chairman, and Ralph Schlosstein, president and CEO

* Says both Altman and Schlosstein will remain on board of directors