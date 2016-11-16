版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Cellnovo files for 510(k) approval with FDA for its diabetes management system

Nov 16 Cellnovo Group Sa :

* Cellnovo files for 510(k) approval with the FDA for its mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system

* Can confirm that submission is under review by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐