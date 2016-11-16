版本:
BRIEF-Antrim to sell Ireland subsidiary to Azeire for US$250,000

Nov 16 Antrim Energy Inc :

* Antrim announces sale of Ireland subsidiary

* Antrim Energy Inc - agreed to sell Antrim Exploration (Ireland) Limited to Azeire Ltd for US$250,000 in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

