BRIEF-American Lithium appoints Marc Edward Bruner chairman

Nov 16 American Lithium Corp :

* American Lithium appoints Marc Edward Bruner chairman, announces $3,000,000 financing

* Will offer a minimum of 10 million units in financing, at a price of $0.30 per unit, for gross proceeds of $3 million

* Says Bruner intends to participate in private placement for a minimum of 1 million units