BRIEF-American Lithium appoints Marc Edward Bruner chairman

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 American Lithium Corp :
* American Lithium appoints Marc Edward Bruner chairman, announces $3,000,000 financing
* Will offer a minimum of 10 million units in financing, at a price of $0.30 per unit, for gross proceeds of $3 million
* Says Bruner intends to participate in private placement for a minimum of 1 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.