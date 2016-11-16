版本:
BRIEF-Ctrip names Jane Jie Sun as new CEO and director

Nov 16 Ctrip.Com International Ltd :

* Ctrip announces ms. Jane jie sun as new ceo and director

* Appointed Jane Jie Sun as chief executive officer , effective immediately.

* Ctrip.com International Ltd - James Jianzhang Liang, Ctrip's chairman and former chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

