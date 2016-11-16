版本:
BRIEF-OrganiGram provides operational update and strong financial results

Nov 16 OrganiGram Holdings Inc

* OrganiGram Holdings - Construction has commenced on previously announced fully funded expansion expected to be completed, operational in fall of 2017

* OrganiGram provides operational update and strong financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

