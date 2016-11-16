版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company Q3 earnings per share view $0.57

Nov 16 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc - Net investment income and realized capital gains for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 was $0.54 per share of common stock

* Q3 earnings per share $2.80

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐