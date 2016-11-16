版本:
BRIEF-Cone gathering Llc sells additional interest in pipeline and compression systems to Cone Midstream Partners Lp

Nov 16 Noble Energy Inc :

* Noble Energy Inc - co and Consol Energy Inc. will receive $70 million in cash and approximately 2.6 million limited partnership units of CNNX

* Cone Gathering Llc sells additional interest in pipeline and compression systems to Cone Midstream Partners Lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

