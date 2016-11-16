BRIEF-eHi Car Services announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 16 eHi Car Services Ltd

* eHi Car Services Ltd - Net income increased by 269.5% year-over-year to $3.3 million for Q3 of 2016

* eHi Car Services Ltd - Estimates total period-end fleet size will reach approximately 57,000 vehicles as of December 31, 2016

* eHi Car Services Ltd says total average available fleet size increased by 46.5% year-over-year to 41,742 vehicles for Q3 of 2016

* eHi Car Services Ltd says total fleet revpac increased to RMB152 for Q3 of 2016, from RMB150 for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 2.1 billion to RMB 2.2 billion

* eHi Car Services announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 582.1 million