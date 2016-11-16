版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Orca Gold Metallurgical Drilling intersects up to 3 mln of 6.58 g/t au at its block 14 gold project

Nov 16 Orca Gold Inc

* Orca Gold Metallurgical Drilling intersects up to 30m of 6.58 g/t Au at its block 14 gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

