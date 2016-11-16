版本:
BRIEF-Littelfuse announces CEO succession

Nov 16 Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse announces CEO succession

* Says Dave Heinzmann appointed CEO

* Littelfuse Inc - Gordon Hunter to remain executive chairman

* Littelfuse Inc- Dave Heinzmann will join company's board of directors, bringing size of board to eight members

* Says Heinzmann's appointment as CEO effective January 1, 2017

* Littelfuse announces CEO succession Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

