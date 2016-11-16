版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Prometic receives clearance from Health Canada to proceed with its PBI-4050 placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial

Nov 16 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Says phase 2 clinical trial on pbi-4050 expected to commence in Q4 2016

* Prometic receives clearance from Health Canada to proceed with its PBI-4050 placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial in patients with metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

