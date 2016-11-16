版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Burlington Stores appoints Ted English to board of directors

Nov 16 Burlington Stores Inc -

* Burlington Stores Inc says with English's appointment, Burlington Stores board is comprised of 10 directors, nine of whom are independent

* Appoints off-price retail veteran Ted English to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

