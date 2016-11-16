版本:
BRIEF-Crown Crafts reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10

Nov 16 Crown Crafts Inc -

* Board declares a special dividend of $0.40 per share in addition to a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $15.8 million versus $20.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

