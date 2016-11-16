版本:
BRIEF-BancorpSouth announces retirement of Chief Financial Officer Bill Prater

Nov 16 BancorpSouth Inc -

* Prater intends to serve BancorpSouth in his current roles through completion of BancorpSouth's 2016 audit.

* Says BancorpSouth has commenced its process to identify a successor to Prater

* BancorpSouth announces retirement of Chief Financial Officer Bill Prater Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

