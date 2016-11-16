版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-DMC Global appoints John E. Scheatzle Jr. as president of NobelClad Business

Nov 16 DMC Global Inc :

* DMC Global appoints John E. Scheatzle Jr. as president of NobelClad business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

