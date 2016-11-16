版本:
BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces strategic core-area acquisition

Nov 16 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd :

* Deal for $15 million in cash

* Tidewater midstream and infrastructure -anticipates acquisition will generate annualized ebitda of about $3.5 million including related operational synergies

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces strategic core-area acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

