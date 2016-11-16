版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Marina Biotech announces merger with IthenaPharma

Nov 16 Marina Biotech Inc

* Marina Biotech announces merger with IthenaPharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

