BRIEF-Brady Q1 sales $280.2 mln vs. I/B/E/S view $277.9 mln

Nov 16 Brady Corp

* Brady Corp - Company's earnings per diluted class a nonvoting common share guidance for year ending July 31, 2017 remains unchanged at $1.55 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures approximating $25 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brady Corp - Earnings per diluted class a nonvoting common share increased 18.9 percent to $0.44 for quarter ended October 31, 2016

* Brady Corp - Organic revenues declined 0.2 percent for quarter ended October 31, 2016

* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $280.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

