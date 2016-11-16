版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share

Nov 16 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

* Increased company's quarterly cash dividend $0.01 or 5.6% to $0.19 per common share.

* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share, marking the second increase in 2016 and the eighth in five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

