2016年 11月 16日

BRIEF-GTx achieves second stage 1 milestone in Phase 2 clinical trial

Nov 16 GTx Inc :

* Top line data from stage 1 of 9 mg cohort expected in December 2016

* GTx achieves second stage 1 milestone in phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm in ER+/AR+ breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

