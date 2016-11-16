版本:
BRIEF-Summit enrols patients in the U.S. into a mid-stage trial of Ezutromid in patients with DMD

Nov 16 Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit enrols patients in the United States into PhaseOut DMD, a phase 2 clinical trial of Ezutromid in patients with DMD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

