版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Metro reports Q4 EPS c$0.60

Nov 16 Metro Inc

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.60

* Q4 same store sales rose 2.8 percent

* Metro reports record fourth quarter results

* Q4 sales rose 3.4 percent to c$2.929 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐