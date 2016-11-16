BRIEF-Nabriva reports Q3 loss per share of $6.56

Nov 16 Nabriva Therapeutics Ag

* Says expect to have top-line data available for both phase 3 clinical trials of Lefamulin in second half of 2017

* Nabriva Therapeutics do not expect to generate significant revenue unless and until co obtains marketing approval for, commercialize, lefamulin

* Nabriva therapeutics do not expect to obtain marketing approval for Lefamulin before 2018

* Q3 loss per share $6.56

* Nabriva reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S