BRIEF-Nabriva reports Q3 loss per share of $6.56

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Nabriva Therapeutics Ag
* Says expect to have top-line data available for both phase 3 clinical trials of Lefamulin in second half of 2017
* Nabriva Therapeutics do not expect to generate significant revenue unless and until co obtains marketing approval for, commercialize, lefamulin
* Nabriva therapeutics do not expect to obtain marketing approval for Lefamulin before 2018
* Q3 loss per share $6.56
* Nabriva reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.