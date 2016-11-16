版本:
BRIEF-Check-Cap reports Q3 loss per share of $0.11

Nov 16 Check Cap Ltd

* Check cap remain on track to file a CE mark submission in first half of 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Check-Cap reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

