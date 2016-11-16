版本:
BRIEF-Opsens reports results for 2016

Nov 16 Opsens Inc

* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, consolidated sales reached $3.0 million compared with $1.1 million for same period in 2015,

* Opsens reports results for 2016 - record total revenues driven by tenfold increase in FFR sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

