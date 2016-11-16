版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis continue to recommend shareholders of Kirkland Lake Gold vote for the proposed plan of arrangement with newmarket

Nov 16 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Leading independent advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis continue to recommend shareholders of Kirkland Lake Gold vote for the proposed plan of arrangement with Newmarket Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

