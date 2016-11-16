版本:
BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd. announces departure of its CEO

Nov 16 Enzymotec Ltd :

* Enzymotec Ltd - Ariel Katz will depart company by end of May 2017

* Enzymotec Ltd - board of directors has initiated a search for a permanent replacement

* Dr. Ariel Katz, company's president and chief executive officer, will depart company by end of May 2017

* Enzymotec Ltd. announces departure of its CEO

