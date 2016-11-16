BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd. announces departure of its CEO

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Enzymotec Ltd :
* Enzymotec Ltd - Ariel Katz will depart company by end of May 2017
* Enzymotec Ltd - board of directors has initiated a search for a permanent replacement
* Enzymotec Ltd. announces departure of its CEO
* Dr. Ariel Katz, company's president and chief executive officer, will depart company by end of May 2017
* Enzymotec Ltd. announces departure of its CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.