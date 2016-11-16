版本:
BRIEF-EP Energy announces offering of senior secured notes due 2023

Nov 16 EP Energy Corp -

* Intends to use proceeds from offering of notes to repay amounts outstanding under their senior reserve-based revolving credit facility

* Unit intends to offer $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2023 in a private placement

* EP Energy announces offering of its senior secured notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

