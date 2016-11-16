BRIEF-Sypris Solutions Q3 earnings per share $1.02

Nov 16 Sypris Solutions Inc

* Sypris solutions inc - backlog for retained sypris electronics business was $30.3 million as of end of q3 of 2016 versus $12.0 million as of end of q3 of 2015

* Sypris solutions- sypris electronics began move to new manufacturing facility during q3,expected to reduce annual operating facility costs by about $2 million from 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Sypris reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $21.4 million versus $38.4 million