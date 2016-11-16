版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital announces selected financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30

Nov 16 Oxford Lane Capital Corp

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp says core net investment income was $0.71 per share for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announces net asset value and selected financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and third fiscal quarter 2017 distribution of $0.60 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐