BRIEF-Genexine granted FDA orphan drug designation for GX-H9 in growth hormone deficiency

Nov 16 Genexine Inc

* Genexine granted FDA orphan drug designation for GX-H9 in growth hormone deficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

