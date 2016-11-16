版本:
BRIEF-NetSol announces stock repurchase program

Nov 16 NetSol Technologies Inc

* NetSol Technologies Inc - NetSol expects to fund repurchase with its existing cash balance including cash generated from operations

* NetSol Technologies Inc - Approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes repurchases of up to 500,000 shares of its common stock over next six months

* NetSol announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

