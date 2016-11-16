版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi Present Results from late-stage Monarch study at American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting

Nov 16 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals-In MONARCH study, sarilumab monotherapy showed superiority over adalimumab monotherapy in adults with active rheumatoid arthritis

* Press Release - Regeneron and Sanofi present results from phase 3 MONARCH study of investigational sarilumab at American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐