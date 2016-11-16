BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic Group's methotrexate injection products

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says it will register and commercialize methotrexate products in United States
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals under terms of agreement, cumberland will be responsible for products' FDA submission and registration
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals regulatory submission, expected to occur during first half of 2017, will be based on dossier provided by Nordic
* Nordic will be responsible for manufacture and will receive a transfer price on supplies of products
* As consideration for license, Co will provide Nordic a series of payments tied to products' FDA approval,achievement of sales milestones
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic group's methotrexate injection products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.