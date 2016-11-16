BRIEF-Tenet announces private offering of senior secured second lien notes

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Tenet Healthcare Corp :
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - offering to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior secured second lien notes
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - net proceeds of notes will be used to repay indebtedness outstanding under tenet's senior secured revolving credit facility
* Tenet announces private offering of senior secured second lien notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.