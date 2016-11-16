版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Franklin Financial says prices upsized public offering of common stock

Nov 16 Franklin Financial Network Inc

* Franklin financial network - underwritten public offering of 1.95 million shares at price of $32.00 per share, raising about $62.4 million in gross proceeds

* Franklin financial network prices upsized public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐