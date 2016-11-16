版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Aqua Metals says offering of 2 mln shares priced at $10/shr

Nov 16 Aqua Metals Inc

* Says public offering of 2.00 million common shares priced at $10.00per share

* Aqua metals prices underwritten public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐