版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Redhawk says co and Copperzone terminate option agreement on Zambian copper/cobalt projects

Nov 16 Redhawk Resources Inc

* Says termination by consent of option agreement with copperzone resources on 4 licenses held by copperzone in zambia, as announced on sept 13

* Says company has also cancelled private placement announced on sept 13, 2016

* Redhawk and copperzone terminate option agreement on zambian copper/cobalt projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐